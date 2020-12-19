MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Milder this afternoon, showers return Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another chilly start to our Saturday with temperatures in the 40s, we’ve got some milder temperatures to look forward to this afternoon.

Lots of sunshine will help high temperatures back up to average in the low 70s today as the wind direction turns to the east. Some low clouds and areas of fog may develop overnight but low temperatures will remain significantly milder only dropping back into the mid/upper 50s.

Another front approaching Sunday will bring more showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will rise to 50% during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow as the front moves through. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Slightly cooler air will follow this next front for the early portion of the holiday week. Another stronger cold front will arrive Christmas Eve into Christmas Day with more showers and storms expected followed by a significant cool down late in the week into next weekend.