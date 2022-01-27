MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Milder days ahead of the cold air invasion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the day starts out cloudy, we should get some breaks in the clouds later today. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That will feel much more comfortable than previous days this week.

We do have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two throughout the day, but it will not be widespread. Overnight lows will be in cool in the mid 50s.

It’s still mild on Friday with highs in the mid-upper 60s. An area of low pressure just off Florida’s east coast begins to strengthen, and it will drive a cold front through the area tonight. We have a 20% chance of some late-day showers with that front.

The rain ends early on Saturday as some of the coldest air of the season invades from the north. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and it will be windy. Clouds clear out, but the afternoon sunshine won’t do much to warm us up.

If you’re headed out for the boat invasion before the Gasparilla parade, be extra careful. Winds will be 20-25 knots, and it will be rough on the Tampa Bay water. Seas build to 7-9 feet just offshore.

For those pirates headed to Bayshore Blvd for the parade, dress in layers. It’s the chilliest Gasparilla parade is many years, and we drop into the 30s Saturday night.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.