Max Defender 8 Forecast: Mild Temps Forecast Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the mid 60s, making for a very mild night. Look for areas of fog and sea fog to be around.

Tuesday will be a warmer day with high temps reaching up into the upper 70s closer to 80 degrees in many spots. There will be some patchy clouds, but there is no rain in the forecast. South winds are why temps will be so much warmer than normal.

Wednesday morning will be very mild again with widespread fog expected. Through the day temps will get back up into the upper 70s. Wednesday night the cold front will arrive and bring with it isolated showers.

The front moves south Thursday and temps will stay much cooler only reaching into the mid 60s.

