Max Defender 8 Forecast: Mild Temps Again On Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the low 50s in Tampa with mostly clear skies. Northern spots will drop into the mid 40s.

Thursday will be right near where temps typically are in mid January. Lows will be in the low 50s with highs in the low 70s. Look for plenty of sunshine with just some clouds moving in late in the day. No rain is expected.

Friday it will be even milder in the upper 50s in the morning. Through the day temps will reach up into the low 70s. Look for more cloud cover later in the day as well. There is no rain in the forecast.