MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mild finish to the weekend Sunday, February starts chilly

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a fantastic start to this final weekend of January, we’ve got some big changes heading our way for the transition into February.

Temperatures will stay milder overnight only dropping into the middle and upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Most of Sunday will be partly sunny and dry with comfortable high temperatures eventually heading for the mid 70s. Winds will pick up out of the south during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and likely a few storms will move through with this front Sunday evening overnight into early Monday.

Expect a BIG cool down behind this front to get February started on Monday. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 50s with a strong northwest breeze. We’ll be stuck with temperatures in the 50s again on Tuesday and low temperatures through the middle of next week will be down in the 40s for a few nights!