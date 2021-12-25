MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mild but dry Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Merry Christmas to those who celebrate! Temps are mild this morning and skies are clear. With lots of sunshine expected, temps will warm fast into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A few clouds may develop but no rain is expected throughout the day.

High pressure remains in control which is keeping much of the southeast warm and dry. A gradual warming trend will continue through the middle and end of next week. Highs will be back in the lower 80s and we’ll see a few more clouds in the sky.

A weak front will approach the state late next week but it stalls out and does not push through. While the chance is low, there could be a few spotty sprinkles Friday, New Year’s Eve, as the front stalls out north of the area. Most spots will stay dry and it will certainly not be a washout.