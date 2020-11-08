MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Messy weather continues with Eta heading for the Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta is heading for the Keys tonight and is expected to be near hurricane strength when it passes through overnight. We’ll continue to see squally weather tonight and Monday as the storm passes by the our south.

Eta will continue to intensify perhaps reaching Category 1 hurricane strength as it wobbles into the southeastern Gulf Of Mexico. With a lack of steering currents aloft to drive this system, Eta will drift around nearly in place there until the middle of this week.

Our weather locally will unfortunately stay mostly cloudy and unsettled over the next few days with rounds of gusty showers in the forecast. Direct impacts from Tropical Storm Eta are possible late in the week but there is still considerable uncertainty in the eventual path of the storm late in the week. A path farther off to our west in the Gulf would minimize the impacts that we see locally.

