MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Marco, Laura to bring breezier winds and passing storms through Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Scattered storms Sunday afternoon will slowly wind down through the evening but winds will stay breezy at times. A stray passing shower can’t be ruled out overnight but most areas will be dry to start Monday.

Temperatures will remain warm and humid with abundant tropical moisture in place. Morning lows will be in the upper-70s. Highs Monday will be hot and above average, near 93 degrees. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits. Winds will be gusty at times, especially in passing downpours.

Rain chances will go up to 60% during the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms passing from southeast to northwest.

Tropical Storm Laura will be well south of the Tampa area Monday night and begin moving into the Gulf of Mexico. As Laura heads through the Gulf, it will pull the deepest moisture with it and rain chances will go up to 40% for the afternoon. Passing showers and storms will bring brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain chances will be even lower on Wednesday, 30% during the afternoon, with drier air on the far eastern side of Laura in place over the Florida peninsula. Moisture returns for the end of the week increasing rain chances to 50% for the weekend.