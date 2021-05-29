MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Making the transition to a summer pattern over Memorial Day Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Memorial Day holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer but the forecast over the next several days certainly looks pretty official. Thankfully, this means we’ll have some much needed daily afternoon shower and storm chances returning.

A few inland showers will wind down across inland spots this evening. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with warm overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Some spotty showers are possible in coastal areas first thing Sunday morning with an onshore flow (west wind) off of the Gulf of Mexico. This west wind will push most of the spotty showers and storms into inland areas for the afternoon and evening.

A wind shift back to the east will keep better rain chances in the forecast for coastal areas for the afternoon and evening on Memorial Day Monday. A more traditional summer pattern with daily afternoon sea breeze showers and storms will persist throughout next week.