MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Major cool-down in store for next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The warm and dry conditions will continue through Sunday. Temperatures will warm up fast from the mid to upper 60s this morning. High temperatures will top out around 82° today.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine with a few clouds developing but we should stay dry.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a tad higher humidity and temperatures well above average with highs in the low 80s. There will also be a 10% chance for an isolated shower each afternoon.

A significant pattern change arrives Monday with a strong cold front passing through. When the front passes, showers and thunderstorms will move through the entire Tampa Bay area, some of them could contain strong, gusty winds.

The rain will clear out Monday night and the colder air will usher in from the north. Temperatures will drop into the 50s Monday night and highs on Tuesday will only be in the 60s.

Our coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday morning, with lows in the mid-40s. Highs Wednesday will warm just into the 60s again during the afternoon even though we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Late next week, models differ on a potential second front moving through on Friday.