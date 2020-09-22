Max Defender 8 Forecast: Lower Humidity To Begin Fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be comfortable and more fall-like with lows near 70 degrees. Some northern spots will likely drop into the 60s.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day for the Tampa Bay area. High temps will reach back up into the upper 80s during the afternoon. That’s near normal for late September where the average high is now 88 degrees. The rain chance is slim with only a 10% stray light shower chance.

Thursday there will be slightly more moisture around with a 20% rain chance. The showers would be late in the day. The temps would be back up into the upper 80s during the afternoon.