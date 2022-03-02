MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Low humidity and sunny skies for the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly with lots of sunshine. Highs reach the low 80s, which is slightly above normal for early March.

The humidity stays quite low today, so it will be comfortable, especially in the shade. Once the sun sets, temperatures fall quickly through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and it will feel a little cool again tomorrow morning.

We get a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the low-mid 80s, and we reach the mid 80s Friday and Saturday. By the weekend, record highs will be challenged. We may even get close to 90 degrees on Sunday.

No rain is expected through the weekend, but the humidity will begin to increase early next week. Highs remain in the mid-upper 80s with no cold front impacting the Tampa Bay area.