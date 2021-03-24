MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Long stretch of warm days ahead of us

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill in the air this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. That’s above average for late March, but the humidity remains comfortable.

Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few passing clouds today and this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

We get even warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity begins to increase as well, but no rain is expected. Highs stay in the mid 80s with higher humidity through the end of the week.

A weak front arrives Monday with just a 10% rain chance and not much cooler air.