MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Long stretch of warm and mostly dry days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a fantastic weekend with low humidity, we’ve still got an extended stretch of warm and mostly dry weather ahead.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with comfortable low temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 60s. We’ll enjoy more sunshine throughout the day on Monday with continued low humidity. Afternoon high temperatures will be near normal for this time of year in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

An easterly wind direction will bring just enough moisture to introduce a tiny afternoon shower chance to the forecast for the middle of the week.

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep things sunny, hot and mostly dry into next weekend.