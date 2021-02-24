MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Long stretch of sunny, warm afternoons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a chilly morning across Tampa Bay, but it will warm up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 70s. With mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity, there is a spring-like feel to the air today.

Once the sun sets, temperatures cool quickly through the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s, so light jackets are probably needed.

Another warm and sunny afternoon is in store for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. We get a little closer to 80 degrees Friday afternoon.

Humidity builds slightly later this week, so expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s this weekend. Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until the middle of next week.