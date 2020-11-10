Max Defender 8 Forecast: Lingering Moisture This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will stay warm and breezy overnight with Eta off the coast of Florida. Temps will only drop into the mid 70s with the humidity staying up.

Tuesday will not be as wet as Monday was. The rain chance is 30% mainly after Noon. The showers that develop will be fast moving and bring brief downpours. Temps will be warm again reaching back into the upper 80s.

Wednesday deeper tropical moisture will linger and rain chances will stay up at 40

%. The high temps will reach back up into the mid 80s. Thursday the rain chances will be at 40% again before drier air moves in for the weekend.