Max Defender 8 Forecast: Lingering Moisture & Rain Chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay very warm in the mid 70s with a few lingering showers around.

Tuesday will be a very warm day with highs reaching up to around 90 degrees. It will start off dry and into the afternoon and evening the rain chances will go up to 30%. The isolated showers will come to an end and it will be a humid night.

Wednesday morning temps will be in the upper 70s with patchy clouds. The temps will warm up quickly and by the afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees again. The rain chance is once again 30% in the afternoon.