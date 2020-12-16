MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Line of strong storms this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s cool with some low clouds and fog this morning, but it warms up quickly. Temperatures hit the low to mid 70s before a line of storms arrives.

A cold front will help push these storms from north to south, mostly after midday. Parts of the Tampa Bay area are under a low risk of severe weather with this line of storms. Expect heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. The tornado risk is low, but an isolated tornado is possible.

Once the front passes later tonight, the rain ends and the clouds slowly clear out overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Colder air continues to arrive tomorrow, so highs only reach the low to mid 60s. It will be sunny and cool all afternoon. The coldest night will be Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures in the low 40s.

It stays cool and dry through Saturday.