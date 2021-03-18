MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Line of storms passes tonight with cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a strong storm system that’s had a history of producing damaging tornadoes across the Southeast. That system heads east today with the worst weather expected in the Carolinas.

Ahead of this system, it will be warm and windy today with highs in the low 80s and increasing humidity.

The first showers arrive in our northern counties late this afternoon and into the early evening. The line of storms pushes south tonight along with the cold front. An isolated strong storm or two is possible. We are currently in the low threat for severe weather; basically a one out of 5 on the threat level. Don’t expect much heavy rain. Most areas will get less than a half inch, but a few spots may get close to an inch.

The rain should be gone by sunrise Friday, and cooler air will arrive. Highs on Friday will only be in the low 70s with lower humidity and a cool breeze from the northwest. Spring starts Saturday with a comfortable day in the low-mid 70s.