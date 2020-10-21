Max Defender 8 Forecast: Less Rain To End The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The evening showers will come to an end and clouds will hang around through the overnight hours. Temps will stay in the mid 70s and it will be a warm start to Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another very warm day with temps reaching back up into the upper 80s, despite the extra cloud cover. Rain chances will increase during the afternoon and showers will move from east to west across the state. The rain chance is 30%.

Friday will be drier with only a 20% chance of afternoon showers developing. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and temps will be above average again in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s rain chance does go back up briefly to 30%.