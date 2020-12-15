MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Less humid with patchy clouds; stormy tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Less humid air has arrived behind yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s this afternoon, which is the average for mid-December.

We’ll still have patchy clouds around through the day, but it will feel comfortable outside. It slowly cools after sunset with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

A stronger storm system approaches tomorrow, so clouds increase overnight. The rain chances goes up to 60% tomorrow afternoon. Some of the storms may produce heavy rain and strong winds. Highs will still be in the mid 70s.

Much cooler air arrives behind that front. Highs will only be in the 60s Thursday and Friday.