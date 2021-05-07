MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Less humid and cooler air arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to the south, and cooler air arrives behind it. Humidity drops significantly, and it will feel much more refreshing outside through the day.

You’ll notice the cool breeze from the north this afternoon and the bright blue skies. Highs stay in the mid 80s, which is below average.

It cools quickly after sunset. You might need to wear long sleeves tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday should be gorgeous with warm sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Humidity increases on Mother’s Day, but the rain chance is 10% or less. It’ll be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity keeps increasing into early next week. Spotty afternoon showers expected each day with highs near 90.