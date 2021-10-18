MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Less humid and breezy today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A taste of fall has finally arrived in Tampa Bay. It’s cooler this morning with low humidity and a nice breeze from the northeast.

Highs reach the mid 80s, which is average for this time of year. It stays comfortable and mostly sunny through the day. Some clouds may spread across our region this evening, but we stay rain-free.

Another slightly cool night ahead with lows in the low to mid 60s and a few patchy clouds.

It warms up quickly tomorrow, and highs should be in the mid to upper 80s. We still have low humidity and lots of sunshine expected. The humidity slowly increases through the middle of the week.

Our next rain chance comes Friday, but it’s only a 20% chance. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel slightly warmer.