MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Less humid and breezy all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An early season cold front pushes south of the Tampa Bay area today. It will not bring cooler air, but it will feel less humid.

Highs still reach the upper 80s, but a breeze from the northeast at 20 mph will keep it comfortable. There is just a 20% chance of a quick passing shower.

The breeze continues tonight, and temperatures fall below average. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the driest days with just 10% chances for rain. Highs stay in the upper 80s, and the humidity remains comfortable.

It starts to feel muggier again Thursday, and rain chances increase for the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Beta is in the western Gulf of Mexico and will eventually drift into Texas. Hurricane Teddy passes east of Bermuda this week and heads toward the coast of Canada. Finally, the remnants of Hurricane Paulette have a 60% chance of redevelopment near the coast of Europe.

