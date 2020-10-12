MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Less humid air this week; still feels warm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Less humid air filters south across the Tampa Bay area today. A few showers are possible far south of I-4 through the first half of the day.

Temperatures climb quickly into the mid to upper 80s. That’s slightly above average, but the lower humidity should keep it comfortable.

A weak front passes through this evening with a 10% rain chance. Skies clear out quickly tonight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mostly sunny and warm conditions expected tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

A stronger cold front passes Friday with a few showers.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Only one tropical wave in the Atlantic right now. It has a 30% chance of development in the next five days as it heads toward the Caribbean. Long range conditions should keep the system from developing further.