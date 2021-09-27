MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Less humid air for the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels a bit more refreshing when you head outside this morning. Some drier and less humid air has arrived.

It will warm up quickly with lots of sunshine today. Highs reach 90 degrees, but it should still feel comfortable in the shade.

We have another dry and warm day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and it should be similar for Wednesday.

Humidity begins to creep up toward the end of the week. I’ve added just 10% rain chances Thursday and Friday. We have 20% rain chances this weekend.