MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Less humid air arrives behind a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, and drier air filters in behind it. Clouds gradually clear out through the morning.

By the afternoon, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a light breeze from the north as well.

It cools quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, but the cool air doesn’t stick around long. We’re back in the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon.

A gradual warm-up is expected through the week. We make it the upper 70s Thursday and Friday and low 80s for the weekend. Humidity will also slowly increase, but not enough to produce rainfall.

