MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Late day scattered storms likely in Tampa Bay Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As hurricane Ida continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico quickly moving toward the Louisiana coastline, the Tampa Bay area will continue to feel only indirect impacts. The hurricane has caused large waves in the central Gulf of Mexico spiraling outward leading to high seas along our coast.

There is a Small Craft Advisory in effect through tonight, a High Surf Advisory for 3 to 6 foot breaking waves along our beaches and a high risk for a very strong rip currents. It is best to stay out of the water today and Monday.

Otherwise, temperatures are mild this morning and a slight southeast breeze continues. High temperatures today will be around 92 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Rain chances increase to a 50% this afternoon. A few isolated storms will pop up early in the afternoon with scattered to numerous storms lingering in our coastal counties this evening. The rain will clear out before midnight and it will be a dry start to the day Monday.

It will be warm Monday afternoon with a high near 92 degrees and a 40% rain chance for afternoon storms.

By the middle and end of the week, a southwesterly onshore wind will develop leading to morning showers at the coast that will push inland during the afternoon.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression 10 and Tropical Depression 11 continue to swirl in the Atlantic with no threat to the United States.

The National hurricane Center is also highlighting two other areas of potential development.

The first disturbance is a weak trough of low pressure associated with a decaying frontal boundary off the Mid-Atlantic U.S. coastline. The system has a low chance of developing over the next five days.

The second disturbance is a tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa by the middle of this week. It has a very high chance of developing as it moves into the open Atlantic Waters. Most forecast models recurve it north before reaching the Caribbean Sea but it will need to be monitored for changes through the week.