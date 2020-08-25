LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Max Defender 8 Forecast: Late Day Rain To Develop Wednesday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight will be mostly dry and temps will drop into the upper 70s.

Wednesday morning will be dry and warm with lots of sunshine. Through the day temps will heat up rapidly. Highs will approach records again with a forecast high of 94 for Tampa. The rain chance goes up to 40% in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday the forecast will be hot again with highs in the low 90s during the afternoon. There will be sea breeze storms late in the day and the storm chance goes up to 40%.

Friday the flow is a little lighter and will quickly turn westerly. Because of this the rain chance is only 30% with highs near 91 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss