Max Defender 8 Forecast: Late Day Rain To Develop Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight will be mostly dry and temps will drop into the upper 70s.

Wednesday morning will be dry and warm with lots of sunshine. Through the day temps will heat up rapidly. Highs will approach records again with a forecast high of 94 for Tampa. The rain chance goes up to 40% in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday the forecast will be hot again with highs in the low 90s during the afternoon. There will be sea breeze storms late in the day and the storm chance goes up to 40%.

Friday the flow is a little lighter and will quickly turn westerly. Because of this the rain chance is only 30% with highs near 91 in the afternoon.