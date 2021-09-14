MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Late-day downpours develop again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out sunny and muggy, and temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. Storms start popping up just after lunchtime, but most of the heavy rain is expected during and after the evening commute.

The storms will generally push toward the Gulf of Mexico and finally taper off after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Similar conditions are expected tomorrow with highs near 90 and a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The rain chance remains 50% Thursday, and it drops just slightly to 40% Friday.

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in Texas early this morning, but the main impacts from the storm will be flooding rain over the next few days as the system slowly heads through Houston and into Louisiana. Widespread 3-7 inches of rain will fall with some areas getting 10 inches.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a tropical wave near the Bahamas should stay off the U.S. east coast, and a strong wave coming off Africa is likely to develop and head into the central Atlantic. We will watch both to see when they form and where they’re headed.