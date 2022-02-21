MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Late-April weather in late-February

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill in the air this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low to mid 80s. That’s closer to average highs in April than in February.

We should see plenty of sunshine through the day with just a few passing clouds. Humidity gradually builds over the next few days, but it does not become uncomfortable.

The spring-like days continue all week. We hit the mid 80s tomorrow, and mid-upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s high would challenge the record high of 85.

Fronts stay to our north all week, so no rain is expected. The next cold front that approaches the Tampa Bay area is Sunday into Monday. That front should only bring a few showers, but it may bring some cooler air back to our region next week.