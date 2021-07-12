MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Late afternoon storms push toward the coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly with lots of morning sunshine. High reach the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100.

A few showers pop up in the early afternoon, but the highest rain chance will be later in the day. These storms push to the west, and the strongest storms and heaviest rain will mostly be west of I-75 early this evening. For the most part the Lightning Boat Parade will be dry and hot, but the storms may start near the end of the celebrations.

Some deeper moisture arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday, so the coverage of rain will be slightly higher. The late-day pattern remains the same, but the rain chance increases to 50% for both days.

Upper level drier air pushes across the state to end the week, so rain chances drop to just 30%. Highs remain the low 90s each day.