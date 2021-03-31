MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Last muggy day before a strong cold front

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – With a warm front to our north, we are still in the humid sector of the approaching storm system. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s today, which is close to record highs.

Most of the day will be a mix of sun and clouds, but a few showers will develop and push inland late this afternoon and evening. Today’s rain chance is 20%.

The strong cold front arrives tomorrow with a 30% chance of rain and much cooler air. Winds will start coming from the north tomorrow afternoon, and highs will be in the mid 70s. You’ll want to grab a jacket for Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

It will be dry, cool and breezy all day on Friday with highs only in the low 70s. Friday night will also be chilly with most areas dropping back to near 50 degrees.

Easter Weekend looks quite comfortable. Humidity remains low with afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.