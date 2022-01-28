MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Last mild day for a while; freezing temps this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Extra clouds around through the day, but enough sunshine to get our afternoon highs into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It will be breezy at times today.

This evening, the rain chance increases to 20% as a front pushes to the south. Temperatures fall quickly after sunset with lows in the low to mid 40s.

It will feel like a true winter day on Saturday. We wake up to wind chills below 30 degrees for many spots. Despite mostly sunny skies, we stay about 20 degrees below average with highs near 50 degrees. The warmest part of the day is around midday, and the temperatures start falling through the afternoon.

With a strong wind from the north, feels-like temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 40s.

For al the pirates headed to Bayshore Blvd in Tampa Saturday afternoon. Dress in layers. You’ll probably even want gloves or mittens and wool socks.

You will need to cover plants or bring them inside and PLEASE remember your pets Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Most areas outside the immediate coast will drop below freezing and stay there for several hours.

It is sunny and cool on Sunday, but not as windy. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We make it into the mid 60s Monday.