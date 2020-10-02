MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Last comfortable, dry day before humidity and rain chances return this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another dry and comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Temps will warm quickly in the mid 80s this afternoon. A second cold front moves through today which will help to keep the humidity levels low and rain chances near zero.

A stray shower is possible farther south but most areas will see a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds increasing this evening.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday we’ll see more clouds than sun and passing downpours will move in during the afternoon. Rain chances will be near 40% for the second half of the day. Winds will be breezy as well, coming out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

The summer-like humidity returns Sunday with dew points back in the mid 70s. Rain chances stay high, at 50%, for showers at any time of the day.

Next week temps will return to above average with highs near 90 degrees Wednesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two tropical waves are being monitored by the NHC.

The first in the western Caribbean has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm today or tomorrow. It will likely stay near the Yucatan Peninsula and possibly move into the Bay of Campeche early next week.

The second tropical wave is moving into the eastern Caribbean today. This wave has a better chance of developing once it moves into the western Caribbean.

Both should be monitored for further development over the next few days.