Max Defender 8 Forecast: Isolated Rain Back For Friday Afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight the evening rain ends and temps will drop into the upper 70s.

Friday morning there could be a stray shower near the coast, but most places will stay dry. Through the day showers and storms will develop with the sea breeze and the rain chance will go up to 30%. High temps will be a little warmer than normal near 92 in Tampa.

Saturday the rain chance is a little lower than normal for the rainy season at 30%. High temps will reach into the low to mid 90s with a forecast high of 93 in Tampa.

Sunday’s rain chance is seasonal at 40%, mainly in the afternoon and evening.