Max Defender 8 Forecast: Isolated Afternoon Storms For Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mostly dry and warm with temps in the upper 70s.

Wednesday morning will be sunny and dry as we return to an easterly flow pattern. By the afternoon expect more clouds and a 30% chance of rain. High temps on Wednesday will be warmer reaching to near 92 in Tampa.

Thursday morning will be sunny and mild again. By Thursday afternoon expected scattered downpours to develop. The rain chance is about 30% again. High temps will be near 92 again.

Friday looks even warmer and drier! Drier air aloft will keep rain chances to only 20% and highs will reach into the low to mid 90s. The forecast high for Tampa is 93.