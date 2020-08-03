MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Isaias heads north; drier air locally

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Isaias is heading north toward the Carolinas. With the counter clockwise winds around the system, some drier air gets pulled around it. There will be a light breeze from the west today.

Temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values 100+ for several hours. Not many storms develop in the drier air. Today’s rain chance is only 20%.

By tomorrow, all impacts from Isaias are gone from the Tampa Bay area, and we return to a typical August forecast with scattered afternoon downpours expected each day.

Highs stay in the low 90s with a 40-50 percent rain chance from noon until 7pm.

