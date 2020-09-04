MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Intense heat and humidity heading into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Near record highs expected today as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. Humidity remains above average as well, so heat index values will be 105+ for a few hours. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the heat when you can.

Most of the Tampa Bay area stays dry today with just a 20% chance of a quick, passing shower. Areas north of I-4 have a better chance for an evening downpour, but the rain will not come until after the hottest part of the day.

Once the evening rain tapers off, it slowly cools into the upper 70s overnight.

Above average heat continues tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a 30% chance of an afternoon storm. As rain chances increase early next week, afternoon highs will be held down.

Sunday’s high is 92, and Labor Day should stay at 91 with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening rain.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are near the peak of hurricane season, and we have several tropical waves to watch. One in the northern Atlantic that only has a 20% chance of developing, but three are coming off Africa. One of those has a 70% chance of becoming the next tropical system as it heads west.