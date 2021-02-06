MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly through the day. It will feel a bit more humid with highs in the mid 70s and patchy clouds around.

There is only a slim rain chance through the early afternoon, but the chances increase into the evening as a front approaches. Best rain chance will be tonight and into tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a “marginal” risk of strong thunderstorms during that time. That’s basically a 1 out 5 on the threat level, so watch for some strong gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.

The rain does taper off after midday tomorrow as the front pushes south. Highs stay in the low 70s with a northwest breeze. Great news for the Super Bowl! The forecast is looking mostly clear and comfortable with lower humidity by Sunday evening.

The front lifts back to the north Monday, so highs get back to the mid 70s with spotty showers. It gets even warmer for mid-week with highs near 80 degrees.