MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances tonight as a front passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Warm, breezy and muggy today as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible during the day and early afternoon.

A cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area this evening, and rain chances increase. A line of storms should pass through tonight into tomorrow morning. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms, especially north of I-4. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of north Florida in the slight risk of severe thunderstorms.

Once the front passes, cooler and drier air arrives. Tomorrow’s high will only be near 70 degrees with a cool breeze from the northwest. The cooler air doesn’t last long. A warm front lifts back on Wednesday bringing showers and highs back in the upper 70s. Wednesday’s rain chance is 30%.

A stronger cold front finally passes through early Friday with another line of storms. This time, the cooler and drier air lasts through the weekend.