MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another warm February day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We should see a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Watch for a 20% chance of pop-up showers forming this afternoon and into the early evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

The rain chance goes up to 30% Saturday, mainly for afternoon showers. It will still be quite warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Valentine’s Day (Sunday) brings the highest rain chance at 60%. Off and on showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible as a front stalls in the area. No cool down is expected with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another front stalls Monday into Tuesday, so our unsettled and warm pattern continues. 30% rain chances through Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Models are hinting at a stronger front finally passing at the end of next week.