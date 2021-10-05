MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances through the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity increases slightly through the day today, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s with 20% chance of a few stray showers.

The rain chance increases to 30% tomorrow and Thursday as more tropical moisture spreads across the state. Highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, which is slightly above average.

A slow-moving front finally gets close to us by the end of the week, and our rain chances increase to 40% Friday and Saturday. Some pockets of heavier rain are possible.

At this point, it doesn’t look like the front will push far enough south to bring us any drop in temperatures.