MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances through the end of the week in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Skies are mostly clear and temperatures are in the low to mid 70s across the Tampa Bay area to start Thursday. The air still feels quite muggy with dew points back in the low to mid 70s. Highs near 90 degrees this afternoon will feel more like 100 degrees.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with increasing rain chances throughout the day, up to a 40% after 3pm.

A few showers and storms will develop along the west coast sea breeze just after 2:00 p.m. and begin to move inland. Storms will mainly be focused inland for this evening but a few will meander back toward the coast after about 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. rain chances will drop to a 20% overnight for a stray passing shower.

With increasing moisture and an approaching weak frontal boundary, there will be even higher rain chances for Friday, up to a 50%. We’ll see widespread passing downpours but it won’t rain all day.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger through Saturday morning before most of the moisture moves down to the South for Saturday afternoon and rain chances begin to taper off.

There will likely be a slight drop in humidity Saturday night and in through Monday but it won’t be much. Slightly drier air will filter in behind the weak front.

This will result in much drier conditions for the second half of the weekend with only a 20% chance for a few stray showers Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances will stay low through early next week with high pressure building in. Temperatures will be at or slightly above average with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. There will likely be a slight drop in humidity Saturday night and in through Monday but it won’t be much