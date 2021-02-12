Max Defender 8 Forecast: Increasing Rain Chances This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay very mild only falling into the upper 60s. Areas of fog and sea fog will develop again with higher moisture and light winds.

Saturday will be another warm day with highs reaching into the upper 70s, but it will stay mostly cloudy all day. A stalled frontal boundary will bring added instability and the rain chance does go up to 40%. Scattered downpours are possibly from late morning through the evening. It won’t rain all day, but a passing downpour is likely at hour house.

Sunday the chances of rain are even higher, going up to 60%. It will be overcast and not quite as warm with highs only in the mid 70s.

Lingering rain chances continue through most of next week until a stronger cold front moves in and brings back drier and cooler air into next weekend.