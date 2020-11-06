MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances this weekend; watching Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity gradually increases today as temperature hit the mid 80s this afternoon. The steady breeze from the northeast continues. We only have a 10% chance of a quick passing shower today.

It stays mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees. Rain chances increase to 30% Saturday with highs still in the mid 80s with a gusty wind at times.

As Eta begins to drift north on Sunday, rain chances increase to 40%, especially for areas south of I-4. It stays breezy with highs in the mid 80s again.

The long range forecast for Eta is uncertain. At the moment, it looks like the system will drift into the Gulf of Mexico and meander there for a few days next week. A lot can (and will) change with this forecast and the impacts we feel in Tampa Bay. Stay tuned.