MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances as tropical moisture from Ida arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern develops today, so we will feel extra humidity. Highs reach the low 90s, and heat index values will be 100-107.

There is a slim chance of a coastal shower this morning, and we’ll see a few passing showers during the day. Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%. The showers that form will push inland quickly. A band of rain is expected to come through after sunset from the Gulf of Mexico.

That’s the start of a few rainy days ahead. A moisture trail coming from the remnants of Ida spreads across the state. Expect downpours through the day on Wednesday and Thursday. The extra clouds and rain help hold highs in the upper 80s.

Some upper-level drier air arrives for the weekend, and that will limit the number of storms that form. Highs return to the low 90s this weekend.