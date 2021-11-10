MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances ahead of next cold front

TAMPA, fla. (WFLA) – Humidity gradually increases today, so we will see a few passing clouds. Highs reach the low 80s with just a 10% chance of a light shower this afternoon and evening. Most of us stay dry.

It’s partly cloudy and milder overnight with lows in the mid 60s. The rain chance increases to 30% Thursday as warm and humid air arrives from the south ahead of the next cold front. Highs will be back in the low 80s Thursday afternoon.

A couple of showers are possible as the front passes late Friday. For now, the rain chance will remain at 30%, but we are not expected a huge amount of rain. It’s still warm on Friday in the low 80s.

Behind the front, cooler air arrives Saturday. Highs only make it to the mid 70s, and a few light passing showers are possible. Saturday night, temperatures drop quickly with lows in the 50s.

Despite lots of sunshine Sunday, we only warm into the low 70s. It stays cool and sunny to start next week too.