MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing mugginess with rising rain chances toward the end of the week in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mild and muggy temperatures this morning translate to a warm and humid afternoon. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with rain chances increasing to a 30% this afternoon.

A few light showers are possible this morning but a few pockets of heavy rain will develop this afternoon. Many spots will still be dry today though with just a few spotty storms.

Rain chances will continue to increase toward the end of the week as deeper atmospheric moisture moves in. Expect a good coverage of storms, mainly inland, Thursday afternoon.

Widespread downpours are possible anywhere Friday and into Saturday with a 50% rain chance each day. Clouds will bring high temperatures down into the mid 80s for the end of the week but it will still be humid.

It will be a bit drier for Sunday and Monday with a 30% rain chance. Even drier conditions are expected for the middle of next week with temperatures warming back up into the low 90s.

