MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity today with above average temperatures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels mild and a bit muggier this morning, and temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 80s, which is above average for mid-April.

Expect just a few clouds through the day today, but rain chances remain out of the forecast. More clouds should be around tomorrow with a 10% chance of showers late in the day. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the low 80s.

A front arrives Friday and stalls across the Tampa Bay area. The front brings a 20% rain chance Friday before lifting north Saturday and dropping the rain chance to just 10% for the first half of the weekend. It stays warm in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Our best rain chances come Sunday and Monday as an area of low pressure develops and pushes a cold front back into the area.